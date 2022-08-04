Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,587.45.

Insider Activity

Booking Price Performance

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $64.31 on Thursday, hitting $1,902.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,944.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.