Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 103.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,985. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.64. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

