Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.68. The company had a trading volume of 515,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,450,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.