Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $433.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,743. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

