Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 218,059 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,059 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. 11,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,257. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

