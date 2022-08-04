Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $926.77. The company had a trading volume of 300,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $737.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

