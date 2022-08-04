Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

GHL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 220,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,344. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $372,133.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 33,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GHL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

