Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %
GHL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 220,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,344. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on GHL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.