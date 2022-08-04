Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.34. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 83,711 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 161,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 129.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 223,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 126,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.