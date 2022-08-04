Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.34. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 83,711 shares traded.
The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
