Greggs plc (GRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on October 7th

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greggs Stock Down 0.7 %
Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,146 ($26.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,992.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,280.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,837.61. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Further Reading
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.