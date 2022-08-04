Greggs plc (GRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on October 7th

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,146 ($26.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,992.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,280.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,837.61. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.54), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($107,782.45). In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.54), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($107,782.45). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,901 ($23.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,010 ($23,293.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,627.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

