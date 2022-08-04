Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

