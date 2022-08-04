Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 151.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s stock opened at $262.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

