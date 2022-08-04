Guider Price Down 2.4% This Week (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $5,147.25 and $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,942.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00127980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032184 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

