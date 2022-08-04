Gulden Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $6.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00265662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

