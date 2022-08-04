GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $52.11 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

