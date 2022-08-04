GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.8 %
GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.12.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
