GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $67.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.