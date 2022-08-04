GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $67.00 at Cowen

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

