Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

HALL stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

