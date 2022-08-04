Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.52) to GBX 2,260 ($27.69) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.70) to GBX 2,650 ($32.47) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.72) to GBX 2,410 ($29.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

