Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Harsco Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 47.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

