Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

HBIO opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 411,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $4,275,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading

