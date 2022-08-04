Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
HBIO opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 411,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $4,275,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Further Reading
