Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $558,686.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.62 or 0.07052577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00152740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00698103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00593867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,442,975 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

