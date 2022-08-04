HC Wainwright Cuts Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.26% from the stock’s current price.
AUMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
