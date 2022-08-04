HC Wainwright Cuts Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.26% from the stock’s current price.

AUMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

