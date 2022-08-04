HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6,679.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,776 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,009. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.59.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.