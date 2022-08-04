Head to Head Review: Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) vs. BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.35 $55.96 million $0.54 34.39 BRC $233.10 million 8.00 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.06% 5.47% BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. BRC has a consensus target price of $17.14, suggesting a potential upside of 94.58%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats BRC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

