Head-To-Head Survey: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) versus Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A 2.16% 1.05% Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million 5.48 -$33.77 million N/A N/A Datasea $170,000.00 203.23 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -5.46

This table compares PowerSchool and Datasea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerSchool.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PowerSchool and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

PowerSchool currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given PowerSchool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

PowerSchool beats Datasea on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

