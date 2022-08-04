Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

HL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,735,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 138.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 78.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

