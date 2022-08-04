Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 116,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,317,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

