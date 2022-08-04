Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $262,692.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,032.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

