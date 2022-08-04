Heineken to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEINY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($107.73) to €105.60 ($108.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($78.35) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heineken from €95.00 ($97.94) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

