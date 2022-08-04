Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. 37,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.