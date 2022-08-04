Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

