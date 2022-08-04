Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 10,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,285. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $38.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.