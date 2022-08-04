HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.74

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 281803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

