HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $946.03

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 946.03 ($11.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($14.46). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,179 ($14.45), with a volume of 619,835 shares.

HSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.44) to GBX 1,205 ($14.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.70) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.92).

The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,023.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 947.63.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.32), for a total transaction of £138,117.35 ($169,240.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38 shares of company stock worth $44,348.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

