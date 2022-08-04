Honest (HNST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,329.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Honest has a market capitalization of $941,241.41 and $2,329.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Buying and Selling Honest
