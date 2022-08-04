Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.0% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 147.6% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.85.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

