Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.38.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

