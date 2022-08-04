Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 495,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,798,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,705,000 after acquiring an additional 476,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

