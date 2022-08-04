Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

