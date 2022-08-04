Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.93-$0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

TWNK stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,100. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

