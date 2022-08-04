Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.41 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00631469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035408 BTC.
Hot Cross Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
