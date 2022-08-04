Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

