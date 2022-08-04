HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $49.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00174045 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.