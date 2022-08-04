Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Huntsman has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.61. 1,765,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,058. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,442,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 374,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

