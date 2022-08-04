Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

