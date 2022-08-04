HyperDAO Price Up 217.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and $600,247.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 217.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

