IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 927,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,647,821 shares.The stock last traded at $1.53 and had previously closed at $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $728.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

