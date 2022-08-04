ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.72 and a 200 day moving average of $200.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,177,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile



ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.



