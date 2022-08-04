IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 155,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

