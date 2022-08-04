IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. IDACORP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 155,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

